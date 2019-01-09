Transfer: Bayern Munich confirm Benjamin Pavard signing

Bayern Munich will sign defender Benjamin Pavard in the summer, the club have confirmed.
Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić told reporters the news on Wednesday.
Pavard, who starred in France’s World Cup win in the summer, will remain at Stuttgart until the end of the season.
The versatile defender will then join Bayern in a deal expected to be worth €35m.
Pavard joined Stuttgart in 2016 and went on to win the 2. Bundesliga title in his first season at the club.
In March 2017 he made his France debut and played right-back as the country went on to win its second World Cup.
A superb strike in the last 16 defeat of Argentina saw Pavard win goal of the tournament.
