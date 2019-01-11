Transfer: Liberty youngster Jude Tetteh Arthur joins Finnish top tier side SJK

Jude Ekow Arthur, Liberty Professionals midfielder has joined Finnish top tier side SJK Seinajoki.
Arthur, 19, joined the Finnish club season-long deal from the scientific soccer lads.
The talented midfielder was promoted to the Liberty senior team last season and became a stalwart at defensive midfield.
Arthur has represented the national under U17 and U20 teams respectively.
The youngster made ten appearances for the Dansoman based club during the first round of the 2018 Ghana Premier League season.
He was part of the Black Satellites team preparing for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations final tournament in Niger in February but refused the invitation.
The versatile midfielder can play as a central defender or a right-wing defender.