U-20 AFCON best player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku completes move to Liverpool

Ghana U-20 star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has completed a move to Liverpool according to reports.
The youngster has reportedly signed a 5-year deal for English giants Liverpool FC from local side, Steadfast FC with the fee rumored to be around £1.5m.
The 17-year-old was close to joining Bayer Leverkusen but the move collapsed at the last minute.
Fatawu is expected to be sent on loan due to work permit issues. The report adds that Liverpool is on the verge of reaching an agreement to loan the teenager to Sporting Lisbon.
Sporting were also hugely interested in the attacking midfielder before he was snapped by the Reds.
The teenager was named the best player in the just ended U-20 AFCON in Mauritania.
He scored score two goals and an assist in 6 matches during the tournament.
The teenager has been handed a debut call-up to the senior national team of Ghana by CK Akonnor for next month's international friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco.
Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is expected to hand the youngster his debut as he prepares his team for the World Cup qualifiers in September.