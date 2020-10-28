UCL: Barcelona beat Juventus, Rashford nets hat-trick in Man United win over Leipzig

Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were on target as Barcelona defeated 10-man Juventus 2-0 in their Champions League Group G clash at the Allianz Stadium.
Playing for the first time since Josep Maria Bartomeu announced on Tuesday he and the club's board of directors are resigning, Barca started sharply and went ahead inside 15 minutes thanks to Dembele's second goal of the season.
Juve - once again without the self-isolating Cristiano Ronaldo - were largely second best to Ronald Koeman's side throughout but will feel hard done by after Alvaro Morata had three efforts ruled out for offside.
Merih Demiral was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in the 85th minute before Messi compounded Juve's misery with a cool penalty in stoppage time.
Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three goals in 18 minutes, first running clear to calmly slot in, then smashing in a terrific second, before drilling home a third in stoppage time.
Teenage forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition, latching onto Paul Pogba's defence-splitting pass before drilling a precise, low finish into the far corner.
Greenwood produced another thumping effort straight at Peter Gulasci, while the visiting goalkeeper also kept out Anthony Martial's poked effort.
But when Martial was tripped in the box with three minutes to go, he converted the penalty in a thumping victory for the Red Devils.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side backed up their excellent win at Paris St-Germain in their opening game by collecting another impressive three points to extend their unbeaten run to four games.
United's backline had a comfortable night, David de Gea keeping out efforts from Christopher Nkunku and Ibrahima Konate.
In the Group H's other game, last year's runners-up Paris St-Germain picked up their first points with a 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir.
Results
FC Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
Sevilla 1-0 Stade Rennes
Dortmund 2-0 Zenit
Cbrugge 1-1 Lazio
Ferencvarosi TC 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv
Juventus 0-2 Barcelona
Basaksehir 0-2 PSG
Machester United 5-0 RB Leipzig