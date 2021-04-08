'Unhappy' Kotoko coach Barreto says they could have mauled Bechem United by 9 goals

Head coach for Asante Kotoko, Mariano Barreto, says Bechem United were very fortunate to have conceded only 4 goals on Wednesday when the two teams met in an outstanding Ghana Premier League fixture at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.
The Porcupines hosted the Hunters in an outstanding match as goals from Brazilian duo Michael Vinicius and Fabio and a goal each from Abdul Ganiu and Andy Kumi picked up the maximum points for Mariano Baretto's side.
Speaking in his post-match interview, coach the Portuguese trainer said the scoreline could have been heavier had his players been clinical in front of goal.
"... not completely I am happy with the way the players tried and made things, I think if we had taken the numerous chances we created we could have scored 9," Barreto said.
He added that he is not satisfied with their performance despite the thrashing of the visitors and expects more from them.
"We will need little time it's not because we who 4-0 so we are heroes. There are many things we have to improve and I know the players are trying, we created around 12 chances and buried only 4."
Meanwhile, Bechem United head coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has slammed his players for not coming to the party in yesterday's game.
"All of my players flopped, they did not play the way we use to play. The way we played against Liberty Professionals and saw the game, that's why we were too confident to win but they all flopped. This is an outstanding match so we are going to play our second match in the second round and we will put the defeat behind us and prepare for the rest of the matches ahead," he said.
The win jumped Kotoko to 3rd on the standings as they will be playing their next match against Berekum Chelsea at their adopted Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on April 11 whilst Bechem United next play WAFA at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena, same day.