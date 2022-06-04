Video: Black Stars arrive in Luanda with 25 players for Central African Republic clash

Ghana's contingent of Coaches, players, technical and Management Committee members of the Black Stars, have arrived in Luanda for Sunday's AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic.
Twenty-five players made the trip to Luanda for the encounter. Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo who picked up an ankle injury in the lead up to the opening match against Madagascar could not make the squad for the trip. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah did not make the cut for the match.
The Black Stars were ruthless in the opening game of the campaign following a 3-0 win against Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.
Coach Otto Addo and his charges are aiming for a win on Sunday to protect their flying start to the Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The match is scheduled for the 11 de Novembro stadium in Lunada, Angola on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:00pm.
Here is the squad list:
Goalkeepers : Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen
Defenders: Alidi Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Baba Rahman, Abdul Mumin, Daniel Amartey, Jonathan Mensah
Midfielders: Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Mubarak Wakaso
Wingers/Attackers : Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukari, Felix Afena Gyan, Kwesi Wreidt, Benjamin Tetteh