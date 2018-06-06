Video: Eddie Doku caught in Anas #12 expose taking bribe

The Chairman of the Local Black Stars Committee, Eddie Doku has been caught on tape in the yet to be premiered Anas Number 12 expose taking a bribe to solicit for game time for a player in the Black Stars Team B during the 2017 WAFU Zone B tournament.
Mr. Doku, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), was seen on tape taking bunch of money from an unknown person in the yet to be premiered Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece titled "Number 12".
Reports indicate that the money was to ensure that Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak, got more playing time at the tournament.
Apart from his work with the Black Stars B, Doku works as the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of the GFA.
The video will be premiered in Accra at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) today, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, and Tuesday, June 7, 2018.
There will be four sets of screenings each day: 3 pm, 5 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm.
