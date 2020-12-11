WAFU Zone B Cup: Alex Kotey, Mark Addo handed roles in Benin

GFA Referee Manager, Alexander Neequaye Kotey has been appointed as referee assessor for Friday’s WAFU Cup of Nations game between Niger and Togo.
He will work with other officials to ensure that the game ends smoothly.
Also, to work on the day is Mark Addo of the GFA competitions department. He has been appointed as General Coordinator for the game.
The two GFA officials with vast knowledge in refereeing and competition management, will bring their experience to bear when they take charge of game 8 of the ongoing U-20 WAFU Zone B tournament.
The game between Niger and Togo is scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2020 at stade Rene-Pleven in Cotonou.
Full list officials for the game.
Abubakar Nurudeen - Referee - Nigeria
Igho Hope - Assistant Referee I - Nigeria
Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe - Assistant Referee II - Nigeria
Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi - Fourth Official - Benin
Marius Hubert Dadjo Houegban – Match Commissioner - Benin
Alexander Neequaye Kotey - Referee Assessor - Ghana
Mark Addo - General Coordinator - Ghana
Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso
Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger
Akpovi Bienvenu Joachim - Security Officer - Benin
Pare Lossene - Assistant General Coordinator - Burkina Faso
Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire
Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin