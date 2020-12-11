Prime News Ghana

WAFU Zone B Cup: Alex Kotey, Mark Addo handed roles in Benin

By Vincent Ashitey
GFA Referee Manager, Alexander Neequaye Kotey has been appointed as referee assessor for Friday’s WAFU Cup of Nations game between Niger and Togo.

He will work with other officials to ensure that the game ends smoothly.

Also, to work on the day is Mark Addo of the GFA competitions department. He has been appointed as General Coordinator for the game.

The two GFA officials with vast knowledge in refereeing and competition management, will bring their experience to bear when they take charge of game 8 of the ongoing U-20 WAFU Zone B tournament.

The game between Niger and Togo is scheduled for Friday, December 11, 2020 at stade Rene-Pleven in Cotonou.

Full list officials for the game.

Abubakar Nurudeen - Referee - Nigeria

Igho Hope - Assistant Referee I - Nigeria

Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe - Assistant Referee II - Nigeria

Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi - Fourth Official - Benin

Marius Hubert Dadjo Houegban – Match Commissioner - Benin

Alexander Neequaye Kotey - Referee Assessor - Ghana

Mark Addo - General Coordinator - Ghana

Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso

Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger

Akpovi Bienvenu Joachim - Security Officer - Benin

Pare Lossene - Assistant General Coordinator - Burkina Faso

Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire

Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin