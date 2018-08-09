We are missing the potency of Princella Adubea - Yussif Basigi

Black Princesses head coach, Yussif Basigi has admitted that his side lacks the potency of captain Princella Adubea after suffering another defeat in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
The Black Princesses of Ghana lost their second consecutive game as they were completely taken to the cleaners by the Netherlands in the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
The Black Princesses have managed to score once in two games through Sandra Owusu-Ansah.
Head coach of the Black Princesses, Yussif Basigi said he would have approached the game with a different gameplan if captain Princella Adubea was to be available.
"We can all see that the potency upfront was lacking, if Princella Adubea was in the team, the game plan would have been different because she is actually a potent striker," he said after the game. "But unfortunately she is not there and we could feel the effect of her absence."
Captain Princella Adubea missed the World cup as a result of an injury which made her undergo a surgery, thus ruling her out of the tournament.
Princella Adubea has scored 10 goals during the qualifiers of the FIFA Women's World Cup.