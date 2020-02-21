We could have buried Liberty Professionals on Thursday - Bechem coach Danso

Bechem United coach Kwaku Danso says Liberty Professionals were very fortunate to have suffered a slender defeat when the team two teams met in match week 11 of the Ghana Premier League.
Kwaku Danso charges hosted the Scientific Soccer Lads in match week 11 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season as his outfit beat the visitors 2-1 at the Bechem Park on Thursday.
Moro Salifu and Abdul Karim goals despite a consolation from the Dansoman based team picked up the maximum points for coach Kwaku Danso charges.
READ ALSO: Chelsea silence Olympics as Liberty succumb to Bechem in Ghana Premier League week 11
Speaking in a post-match interview, Kwaku Danso said the scoreline could have been heavier had his players been clinical in front of goal.
"My team wasted a lot of chances had it not been that we would have buried them with an avalanche of goals.
"I must say Liberty Professionals played well and I must congratulate them for being the first team time to put a ball into our net at our home venue, against Berekum Chelsea we scored an own goal."
Bechem United are now 7th on the standings with 17 points four points adrift of leaders AshantiGold.