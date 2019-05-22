Kenya deports 17 foreigners for 'illegal gambling'

Kenya has deported 17 foreigners operating illegal betting businesses in the East African country, local media reports say.
The move comes barely a day after Interior minister Fred Matiang'i threatened to repatriate foreigners who applied for different business permits, but then changed to the betting trade.
Privately-owned newspaper The Star says Mr Matiang'i signed deportation orders for Italians, Chinese, Spaniards, Serbian, South Koreans, Bulgarians, Danes, and Turks.
The daily says some of those deported had work permits that had expired and lacked relevant documentation to operate, while others had allegedly evaded paying taxes.
Local newspaper Daily Nation says revenue from gambling is about $68m (£53m) monthly and $975m (£766m) annually.
Creditors have blacklisted more than 500,000 Kenyans and the government believes many defaulters used money borrowed for gambling.
READ ALSO:
Source: BBC
For more WORLD NEWS visit primenewsghana.com