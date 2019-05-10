Mugabe's tractors and vehicles to be auctioned

Vehicles and farm equipment belonging to Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe, 95, are set to be auctioned on Saturday, in a possible sign that his family's business empire could be in financial trouble, the state-owned Herald newspaper reports.
The daily quotes an advertisement by a local auction firm, announcing plans to sell off about 30 vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz C-class limousine and Ford Rangers.
Horse trucks, tractors, motor cycles and disc harrows from the Mugabe family's Gushungo Dairy farm would also be auctioned.
The Herald reported that it was not immediately clear why the family was auctioning the items but its business empire, built during Mr Mugabe's 37 years in power, has been facing lawsuits over unpaid debts.
Mr Mugabe was ousted in 2017 after a military takeover and was succeeded by his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Last week, Mr Mnangagwa said Mr Mugabe was in Singapore for medical treatment.
Source: BBC
For more WORLD NEWS visit primenewsghana.com