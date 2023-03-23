South Africa to consult Russia over Putin's arrest warrant

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has said the government will have to discuss the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin before considering any action.
Mr Putin is scheduled to travel to South Africa for the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in August.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on 17 March issued an arrest warrant against Mr Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
As a signatory to the Rome Statute, South Africa is legally bound to detain Mr Putin and bring him to trial.
Ms Pandor said the South African authorities will first consult with the Russian side regarding the warrant.
"South Africa will have to look at existing provisions of our legislation. We also will have to have a discussion as cabinet, as well as with our colleagues in Russia, and really determine the way forward," Ms Pandor told state-run SABC News.
South Africa enjoys tight relations with Moscow in spite of Western condemnations.
