South Africans hit out at gov't for announcing reopening date for schools

South Africans have lashed out at the education minister following Tuesday's announcement that schools will reopen on 1 June.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the National Command Council (NCC) and cabinet had approved a phased reopening of schools.
Grades 7 and 12, who are in their respective final years, will be first to resume school. Teachers will report to schools on 25 May.
The ministry said schools and classrooms were being cleaned and sanitised in readiness for reopening. Pupils will be given cloth masks and classrooms will be rearranged to ensure social distancing.
READ ALSO: Burundi blocks access to social media on election day
South Africans are however doubtful as to whether the pupils will be safe in schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Bagaetsho, I am a parent, I am an uncle and I am a concerned citizen. I do no think that the @DBE_SA is ready to reopen schools. This is rushed, this is risky. Please join me in advocating for the reopening of schools when it’s actually safe," politician Mmusi Maimane tweeted.
"I'm a teacher with severe co-morbidities. The speech today said nothing. Nothing is in place. Teachers are also seen as nannies and not educators," Janeane Mathews tweeted.
"Why don't they open the parliament 1st and lead by example," Majabe Thabang tweeted.
"I've got 2 kids in Grade 7 and they are not going to school on the 1st of June. .. actually no school till we're on level one. . I can afford them repeating the grade next year but I'm not sending them out to die!" Ziyanda tweeted.
Source: BBC