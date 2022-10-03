CFAO Ghana takes over from Silver Star as authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer in Ghana

German automaker MercedesBenz has signed a dealership agreement with CFAO Ghana after terminating its 25-year-old contract with Silver Star.
Announcing the new dealership in Mercedes Benz, CFAO Ghana said the “agreement makes CFAO Ghana PLC the sole authorised dealer for Mercedes-Benz in Ghana.”
“CFAO Ghana PLC is your trusted partner of worldrenowned vehicle brands, and for 113 years has imported, marketed and serviced new and used vehicles through Africa’s largest automotive distribution network.
READ ALSO: Silver Star says no longer Mercedes-Benz dealer, seeks redress in court
We announce with pleasure our exclusive dealership agreement with Mercedes-Benz.”
This agreement makes CFAO Ghana PLC the SOLE authorised dealer for Mercedes-Benz in Ghana, it said.
With other CFAO subsidiaries in Kenya and Mauritius already authorised as dealers, CFAO Ghana PLC takes pride in following suit with its unparalleled aftersales service, excellent customer service whilst offering value to customers, it added.
“This landmark achievement was completed on the back of our formidable Africa-wide network advantage with presence in 47
markets on the continent, a robust supply chain and a commitment to ethical business practice. After operating in Ghana since 1909 to date, CFAO is very well placed to consolidate its leadership and seize new growth opportunities.”
“We wish furthermore, to assure existing customers of a seamless integration into our aftersales service supported by highly trained engineers, genuine spare parts and state-of-the-art work tools to keep your vehicles continuously maintained in top condition.
It said work is currently ongoing to complete a modern showroom and workshop which meet Mercedes-Benz standards and offer a befitting experience for all Mercedes-Benz owners.
Subsequent announcements will be made on completion of the showroom and workshop to welcome our customers to a new
dispensation of Mercedes-Benz with CFAO Ghana PLC. CFAO Ghana PLC looks forward to a fulfilling relationship with Mercedes-Benz and our cherished customers.
Silver Star has already indicated that it was not happy that Mercedes Benz has decided to terminate the contract it had after becoming a household name for being the local dealer for Mercedes-Benz for 25 years.
It accused Mercedes-Benz, Germany of making that move “without direct or indirect engagement, [and] decided to select a new dealer for Ghana opting instead to appoint a multinational company in Ghana that also will be their dealer in several other West African countries.”
“We have tried our level best to make a case with MercedesBenz in Germany without luck, all appeals failed to have produce any response from them leaving us no choice but to seek redress from the courts,” it added.