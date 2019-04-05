Dumsor timetable published for Ashanti region, others

The Ashanti region and four other regions are set to be affected by the first official load shedding as Power Distribution Services (PDS) has released dumsor timetable for April 5.
The decision to begin the release of the schedule was taken at a meeting between PDS, the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Thursday.
The PDS in a statement said, “since generation deficit varies, PDS may review the outages depending on the situation upstream [and some] areas may experience outages.”
It also said the outages today are as a result of the shut down of the Atuabo Gass processing plant.
