PDS to start publishing dumsor timetable today

The Power Distribution Company, PDS, is expected to start publishing dumsor timetable to inform Ghanaians on how they will shed load in the country.
Most parts of the country over the past few weeks have experienced dumsor which has led to a demonstration in some parts of the country.
The Public Utility Regulatory Commission has yesterday met with stakeholders in the energy sector and demanded a timetable to help Ghanaians plan their daily activities according to the notice given by the PDS.
PRO for the PURC, Bawa Munkailla speaking to Citi FM said consumers cannot be made to suffer for some ongoing projects in the energy sector.
According to him, they have deliberated on a lot of ways to help Ghanaians not to suffer from dumsor, and from April 5 the PDS will be expected to notify areas that will be affected by the dumsor 24 hours before putting off the lights.
Energy Ministry apologised to Ghanaians
The Minister of Energy, Mr John-Peter Amewu, has allayed the fear among Ghanaians that the era when the country had consistent and persistent shortfall in power supply, otherwise known as ‘dumsor’, is back.
“We are in the era when there is installed capacity, but what we need to do is change that installed capacity to availability,” he said.
By so doing, Mr Amewu said, “we have to stop the flow of gas, and this takes away almost about 650 megawatts (MW) of power, a situation which explains the intermittent shortfall that we are witnessing”.
He apologised to Ghanaians for the recent intermittent supply of power but insisted that “we are never back to the era when we had a consistent persistent shortfall in supply”.
The minister was responding to a question in relation to the recent power outages at a town hall meeting in Accra yesterday.
“Fortunately, I had the opportunity to visit the site, and I can assure the people of this country that work is progressing.
The best thing we have to do is speed up the process,” he added, saying the process would be completed by April 12, this year.
