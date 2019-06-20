Enforce laws on retail trade to protect local businesses - Nana Osei Bonsu

The Private Enterprise Federation, PEF has called on the government to enforce laws governing retail trade in the country to protect the local interest in the sector.
Speaking to Joy FM, Chief Executive Officer of PEF, Nana Osei Bonsu said business laws in the country must be strictly enforced to create an enabling environment for local businesses.
Reacting to the recent action by some Ghanaians at Suame Magazine in Kumasi shutting down shops of Nigerians in the retail business of spare parts, Nana Osei Bonsu said, "Even within the Ecowas, it allows you to come and do business, do business within our rule of law and this what is applicable."
Commenting on whether or not strict adherence to retail trade laws will defeat the aim of the Continental Free Trade Agreement, he said free trade does not mean that laws within a member state should be disregarded.
"Free trade doesn't mean that there is no law, free trade means that there is tariff forgiveness, the tariff that you don't pay but it doesn't mean that you can just move your things to the market."
"The law in every country has to be enforced, if it's enforced and you are a Ghanaian and you go to Cote D'Ivoire you have to make sure that you are in compliance with the law the same thing we are expecting reciprocity in our environment, so far us the laws are there we must make you that the infant industries in our community should also have a say and have the opportunity to do business," he added.
