Black Sherif to make US debut with concert in November

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif is billed to make his first appearance in the United States of America as a headliner on a concert scheduled for Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Following the release of the 1st and 2nd Sermon installation and subsequently, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ Black Sherif’s global appeal is on the ascendancy as he style cuts across different demographics and geographic locations making him a headliner on different playlists across the digital stream platforms spectrum
Born and raised in the Ashanti region of Ghana, his cult following is now spreading across the globe as the local and national scenes in his hometown make headlines around the world.
This concert promises to come with lots of surprises and amazing performances to mark his entry into the North American Market.