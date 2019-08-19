Chief buys first copy of Patapaa's 'Pa2pa Scopatumanaa' album for Gh¢60,000

The Paramount Chief for Gomoa Afransi, Nana Obranu Ogyedom Kwesi Atta, has purchased the first copy of Patapaa's 'Pa2pa Scopatumanaa' album for Gh¢60,000.00.
GNA reports that the Chief purchased the 16-track album during its launch on Friday at the Swedru Sports Stadium on August 16.
Patapaa, known privately as Justice Amoah, recruited the likes of Articlewan, Sista Afia, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Kwaw Kese and Fameye on some songs of the album.
The album has some interesting song titles including 'Chensee Tafri Mu', 'Ebeye Yie', 'Mene Woara', 'Wo Ho Aba' which features Kwaw Kese and Fameye as well as 'Chaskelen'.
Patapaa rocked the Swedru Sports Stadium with his Scopatumanaa flow. He was supported by performances by Kwaw Kese, Wendy Shay, Articlewan and Kofi Kinaata on the night.
Explaining the album title in a tweet before the show, Patapaa said he wants the world to know he is the originator of the #scopatumanaa term which has taken social media by storm.
He added that the album is for the international market and will soon top charts across the world.
Patapaa tweeted: "My #Pa2PaAlbum is for the international market and will soon top charts in the world... I want the world to know I'm the originator of the worldwide term #Scopatumanaa and that's why the need to grab the album and listen to what I have for the world".
Pa2pa Scopatumanaa is available on all music streaming platforms.
Source: Graphic online