DJ Khaled to feature Stonebwoy, Chris Brown and Tyga

'We The Best' music group boss, DJ Khaled has shown interest in recording a song with Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, American singer Chris Brown and Tyga.
The American DJ, record executive, songwriter, record producer, disclosed this in an interview with CNN.
It's obvious Stonebwoy keeps gaining international recognition day after day from picking 'Favorite African Star' award at 2019 Nickelodeon to features with Jamaican dancehall artistes like Beenie Man, Sean Paul, Tarrus Riley, Morgan Heritage among others and also getting featured on top news platforms and topping music charts.
DJ Khaled during the interview with CNN expressed his love for the top Ghanaian artiste, saying he likes his music and attitude, and that’s why he would want to put him together with Tyga and Chris Brown on a song
I will be happy to put Stonebwoy on a collaboration with Chris Brown, Tyga and my myself, cause I really like and enjoy most of his music, he got good vibes. He is pushing hard and I will surely finish it hard for him by signing him to my group ( WE THE BEST music group) soon. He is very smart and loyal" he said.
This collaboration will definitely not miss the music charts in Ghana as Stonebwoy keeps making his fans proud of his amazing works. let's keep our fingers crossed.
READ ALSO: