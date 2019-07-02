PHOTOS + VIDEO: Fella Makafui inks ambassadorial deal with Castle Gate Real Estate

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has signed an ambassadorial deal with Castle Gate Estate, a real estate company in Ghana.
Fella Makafui after signing the deal with Castle Gate Estate took to her social media page to announce to her fans that she is the latest brand ambassador in town with the caption;
"Happy To Announce To My Fans, Friends & Family Of my Signing As The New BRAND AMBASSADOR for Castle Gate Estate.. The Goal is to complete a variety of tasks ranging from promoting their Unique Real Estate Properties & also help implement their amazing market campaigns. As a Brand Ambassador my major purpose is to develop and maintain a positive company image to drive sales... God bless @castlegateestate Cc: @xibit_1 @i.am.richie"
Fella Makafui was seen in a video Prime News Ghana sighted together with her manager signing some documents believed to be her ambassadorship documents.
However, it is also being speculated that her official unveiling would be on Thursday, 4 July 2019 at the Marriot Hotel.
Castle Gate Estate Ghana Limited, is a Ghanaian company that was established in Ghana in 2012 as a real estate and serviced plots marketing company.
The company has since its inception been able to sell serviced plots to over 1,250 clients at Katamanso, 300 serviced plot at Tema Community 25, hence making home ownership easier for individuals who find it difficult buying genuine land without any litigation.