Menzgold appoints George Quaye as PRO

The Chief Executive Officer Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah has appointed renowned radio and television personality, George Quaye as the new Public Relations Officer (PRO).
The appointment which comes as a surprise to many Ghanaians was well received by the TV host who has started work.
The RTP ‘Male Entertainment Show Host Of the Year’ was heard executing his first official duty for the gold dealing firm on Accra-based Joy FM when the station was discussing the issues surrounding Bank of Ghana and Menzgold Ghana this week.
George Quaye who was the Head of Communications for Charterhouse and also the pioneer for the popular show on GHOne TV, ‘The Pundits’, and was the main host since 2012, resigned from the job early this year.