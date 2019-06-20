Going back to school would be difficult - Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene says it will be very difficult for him to go back to school.
Kuami Eugene is currently one of the hottest musicians in Ghana at the moment and he said considering what he is doing now, he doubts if he will be able to make time for school.
“It will be very difficult,” he told Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye in an interview on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM Wednesday.
Eugene in several interviews has been asked if he has plans of going back to school as he needs to complete his tertiary education.
He said he is due to embark on an European tour soon which will mean he will be absent from school because he will be out of the country for a while.
“After my diploma, it will be very difficult right now because I have a lot on my hands. I keep travelling like two weeks I won’t be in this country I will be leaving for an European tour from there to America to the UK then back to Ghana so I will be back very late maybe in July,” Kuami Eugene explained.
The 2018 and 2019 ‘Highlife Artiste of the Year’ at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is currently out with a new song, ‘Ohemaa’ featuring his Lynx Entertainment label mate, KiDi.
READ ALSO: