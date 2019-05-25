Here is what Sonnie Badu has to say about Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale brawl

London based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has added his voice to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's brawl at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The issues around Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's brawl at the 20th VGMA has left many music lovers and artistes worried after organisers of the awards scheme stripped off both artistes awards they won at the event and also banned them indefinitely from the scheme.
However, in a post the gospel singer Sonnie Badu shared on his page on Instagram, he sighted an example of how two of Nigerian's big artistes Davido and Wizkid had similar rivalry but was resolved by some elders and they made them understand Nigeria music must move forward which both artistes smoked the peace pipe.
He also made mention of how ” Fans will always play a part in who is better but once you’re united, those head crushers will disappear"
According to Sonnie Badu in his post, "I reached out to one of them ( Stonebwoy Sshatta Wale) and asked one question, do you want to unite? He said yes, I am still trying to get through to the other ... Now since you 2 have been stripped off your hard work; which I seem not to still understand, you can unite and start your tour together because both of you are record holders and record breakers. Unite the youth and lift up the flag of Ghana". he said.
He even stated how they could build more reputation for their selves when they both unite and start a tour together
Finally, he wrote “Unite the youth and lift up the flag of GHANA …you 2 are winners, you 2 Have proven to the world that you know what dancehall is, you 2 are kings 👑… I also pray that Ghana football will revive again in this coming AFCON .. #UNITYFORSTONEANDSHATTA #Badu #unityTour
Check out Sonnie Badu's post below:
