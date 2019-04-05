I want to be the President of Ghana - Stephanie Benson

Ghanaian jazz singer and songwriter, Princess Akua Ohenewaa, popularly known as Stephanie Benson has disclosed her political ambition as she wants to be President of Ghana.
Growing up, we all had dreams and goals we would like to achieve, and a certain career path to follow and singer Stephanie Benson is no exception.
According to the 'One More' singer speaking with Afia Pokua on Vim Talk, she stated that aside taking music as a carrier, it has always been her dream to be voted in as the President of Ghana.
"As a free-spirited woman, I wouldn’t mind jumping into politics to lead the country as a President.
Responding to what she would like to change if she becomes the president of Ghana, she said she will put policies in place to ensure that reckless driving will be a thing of the past.
She also added that she will make sure all drivers embark on driving test to reduce road accidents in the country.
Stephanie Benson said the rate at which drivers, especially commercial drivers, drive on the street is outrageous and must be checked.
