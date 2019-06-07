New Music : Sarkodie drops first video featuring Joey B off his #ALPHASZN tape

As promised, Sarkodie has released the first video for 'Legend' featuring rapper Joey B off his #ALPHASZN tape.
Bearing the title 'Legend', Sarkodie once again reiterates his status in the rap fraternity as the occupant of the pinnacle.
However, Sarkodie's #ALPHASZN tape is out on all music market and is currently trending at number 1 on Twitter, The #ALPHASZN as he said earlier is to wet his fans appetite whiles they wait for the main projects for 2019.
Off the #ALPHASZN tape, Sarkodie featured only two artistes on the tape, the late Ebony Reigns with 'Odo' and rapper Joey B with 'Legend' which is currently buzzing on radio and social media.
The video for 'Legend' was directed by Clarence Peters. It offers highlights of the hip hop subculture.
Watch the video here:
Stream Sarkodie's #ALPHASZN tape HERE
