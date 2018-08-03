Photos: Chantel Asante gets married

Actress, TV presenter and producer Chantel Asante is officially off the single market as she gets married in a beautiful private Traditional wedding at an undisclosed location in Accra.
Pictures spotted on social media, shows the Adorable Presenter in her colourful Kente, got married to her yet to be known husband over the weekend.
The private Traditional wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends including renowned TV host, Stay Amoateng.
Tracy Amoateng, the wife of TV personality Okyeame Quophi, took to her official Instagram page to share a picture of herself with the new bride.
Prime News Ghana would keep you updated with some of the photos from the event as soon as we get hold of them.
Here are some photos from the wedding, Chantel looking good …