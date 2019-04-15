VIDEO: Stonebwoy signs new deal with Samsung

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae musical artist, Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla has pen down a new juicy deal with A-list brand Samsung Ghana Limited.
Stonebwoy continues to expand his resume — not only is he an award-winning dancehall artiste, world class performer, husband and a father of two, but now, he’s a brand ambassador for Samsung.
The “BHIM Nation President” was today at the Head office of Samsung where the multi-million deal was signed.
Stonebwoy took to his Instagram page to annoucce the deal with a capton:
Deal Sealed,Action Time.
Let The Works Begin.
@stonebwoyb X @samsungghana
#BhimNationXSamsungMobile
He made a tour of the Head office where a wide range of Samsung products were displayed for the BHIM Team to take a look at.
Stonebwoy speaking on this deal said he’s happy that an A-Brand like Samsung has decided to do business with an A-Brand like himself.
Watch Stonebwoy's done deal with Samsung below;
