VIDEO: Repent your huge p*nis won't take you to heaven – Opambour

Founder and Leader of Ebenezer Miracle and Worship Centre, Prophet Dr. Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour Prophet 1, has stated that men with big p*nis might go to hellfire if they don't repent from their deeds.
Opambour made this known while giving a sermon on his Prophet 1 TV on Sunday, April, 7.
According to him, nobody is above God Almighty's judgment no matter how beautiful you are and can satisfy a man in bed, you're not above judgment.
“Nobody is above judgment; not even a beautiful lady with big breasts that satisfy men during sexual intercourse”, he preached.
Opambour later preaches against guys who bleach their skin and have huge penis to impress ladies to also repent else they will face God judgment.
Watch Opambour's sermon he gave on Sunday, April, 5;
