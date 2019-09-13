Sarkodie grabs nomination in 2019 BET 'Best International Flow category'

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Michael Owusu Addo, best known in showbiz as Sarkodie has been nominated for the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Award.
Sarkodie who recently won the Artiste of the Decade at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been nominated in the newly created Best International Flow category alongside six other acts, Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).
This is Sarkodie's third nomination by BET, he was nominated in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
He won the Best International Act: Africa alongside WizKid in 2012.
Cardi B who is a Grammy Award winner leads this year's BET nomination with 10.
DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J.Cole, also follow closely with 8 nominations each.
The BET Hip Hop Awards will be held at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
