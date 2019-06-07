Tulenkey dragged to court over breach of contract

Rapper Tulenkey has been dragged to court by his former management over unpaid fees and breach of contract.
The artiste in a summon has been called to court for failing to honour a deal between himself and his former management Priceless Life Entertainment.
The CEO of the record label Edwin Elikem Amenyeawu stated that they have a contract with Tulenkey from 27th September 2018 to manage the artiste for a period of two years.
According to the contract signed by the artiste, Tulenkey is supposed to pay 70% of all his earnings exceeding $100.
As at 23rd March 2018, Tulenkey according to the lawsuit had played about 12 live shows and as such owes the record label an amount of GHC21,900.
By 11th December 2018, the amount owed by Tulenkey to the record label was GHC30,233.75
The record label is, therefore, demanding payment of this amount from Tulenkey for investing in his craft.
