Prime News Ghana

VGMA21: Full list of winners for Day 2

By Vincent Ashitey
The biggest award show on the Ghanaian calendar is none other than the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

VGMAs is mostly held in April but the 2021 edition of the show had to be shifted to August 2021 due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus aka COVID-19.

Full list Below:

Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Hilife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – J. Derobie (Poverty)

Hiphop Song of the Year – Kofi Mole (Don’t be late)

Hiplife Song of the Year – Medikal (Omo Ada)

Afro Pop Song of the Year – Dope Nation (Zanku)

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kuami Eugene

 

Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year – Medikal

Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Ras Kuuku

Best Rapper of the Year – Kwesi Arthur

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie ft Prince Bright (Ofeetso)

Best New Artiste of the Year – Fameye

Album of the Year – Kidi (Sugar)

Vodafone Popular song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Things fall Apart)

Artiste of the Year – Kuami Eugene