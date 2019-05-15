Video : Kwesi Arthur reminds me of Jesus Christ - Mother

Vivian Ofosua Danso Arthur, mother of rapper Kwesi Arthur has revealed that the 'Grind Day' hitmaker is like Jesus Christ.
According to her, Kwesi Arthur's success in the music industry tells the exact story of how Jesus Christ brought glory and honour to his family.
Mrs Arthur, who shared stories of her son’s journey to stardom on the Mother’s Day edition of 'The Gist' with MzGee’ on JoyNews highlighted the difficulties the family went through in securing his tertiary education.
She described the turnaround of events as the result of God’s intervention.
“It’s God that made us go through tribulations so that Kwesi Arthur will bring glory to the family. I’ve always felt he was special because his conduct is special and not unworthy. So sometimes I say he is Jesus. He also lives and behaves like Jesus,” she said.
“His Father and I mutually decided to call him Emmanuel when he was born,” the rapper’s mother added.
