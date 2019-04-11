Watch Live: Nipsey Hussle’s funeral at the Staples Center in LA

The sold-out memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle is currently ongoing at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Born to an Eritrean father and an African-American mother, the 33-year-old rapper was fatally shot in front of his Marathon Clothing store at 3420 W. Slauson Ave. in South Los Angeles on Sunday, March 31. He is survived by a daughter from a previous relationship and a son with whom he has with actress and girlfriend Lauren London.
Known for his unique, laid back, storytelling West Coast rap style, news of Nipsey’s death shook the entire hip-hop and entertainment community with several tributes pouring in.
Neighborhood Nip, as he was affectionately known was on course to have a stellar year riding off the success of his 2018 Grammy-nominated Victory Lap album after being underground and independent for so long.
Outside music, the rapper was widely known for his philanthropic works and entrepreneurial savviness, owning several businesses along the block he was shot. He also never stopped short of empowering the youth through various community outreach programs and helping residents in need whenever he could.
The memorial will be followed by a 25-mile funeral procession through his neighborhood.
Watch the live memorial below:
Source: CBS News