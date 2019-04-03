Nipsey Hussle murder suspect arrested in Los Angeles

A suspect in the murder of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle has been arrested, officials say.
Eric Holder, 29, had been on the run after fleeing the scene of the shooting in a waiting car, Los Angeles Police Department said.
Hussle, 33, was gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a "personal matter" between Mr Holder and Hussle.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told reporters the suspect had a verbal altercation with the rapper.
Mr Moore said at one point the suspect left but then came back with a gun and opened fire.
Surveillance footage shows a man in a dark shirt firing at least three times before fleeing, TMZ reported. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.
READ ALSO:
Everything you need to know about rapper Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect named as vigil stampede hurts 19
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in Los Angeles
Tributes have poured in for the rapper, whose debut album Victory Lap was nominated for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards.
Hussle, real name Ermias Davidson Asghedom, grew up in south Los Angeles and was a member of the Rollin' 60s street gang as a teenager.
He later became a community organiser and was involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project.
During a vigil for the singer on Monday, at least 19 people were injured - two seriously - in a stampede, which police said began when someone brandished a gun and another tried to disarm them.
Source: BBC