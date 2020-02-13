Africa Centre for Peace Building questions Bryan Acheampong's reassignment to Interior Ministry

The Executive Director of African Centre for Peace Building, Emmanuel Korsi Senyo has questioned the reassignment of Bryan Acheampong to the Interior Ministry as the Minister of State.
According to him, the reassignment of Bryan Acheampong may be a threat to the 2020 general elections.
Mr Senyo stated that Bryan Acheampong was responsible for the chaos that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections where he deployed armed men to disrupt electoral activities.
Mr Senyo said due to his supervision of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, he fears he might carry out the same action in the 2020 general elections.
Commenting on the reassignment of Bryan Acheampong on Starr FM, Mr Senyo said Mr Acheampong can perpetuate same actions he carried out during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election
'If he is part of the National Security apparatus, there is high possibility of him giving worse of what he has been given the opportunity to do. We are going into election 2020 which is a major election as compared to the Ayawaso West Wuogon so if someone like Bryan Acheampong supervised what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon what is the guarantee that when he remains in the National Security System he won't do worse in election 2020? he quizzed
The Executive Director of the African Centre for Peace Building, Korsi Senyo further indicated that Mr Acheampong should not be part of the National Security apparatus
''We are not convinced that Bryan Acheampong should be part of the National Security apparatus except the President will tell us that we are practising only regime security rather than National Security. If you have a National Security system that the Minister has knowledge of the deployment of people that perpetuated actions against those innocent Ghanaians why should you have such a person to be part of the National Security system''.
He also called for the revocation of the appointment of Bryan Acheampong as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior
'For Honourable Henry Quartey, he has been with the Security Ministry for quite some time and his reassigning has no issue and I think he is going to support the President to execute his National Security agenda. But our concern has to do with Honourable Bryan Acheampong who supervised the issue that occurred at the Ayawaso West Wuogon which even the President instead of acting on the report in relation of dealing with the people that perpetuated the actions is watching them. So this reassignment is like rewarding Bryan Acheampong for all that happened at the Ayawaso West Wuogon and it needs to be condemned and we call for the revocation of that appointment. He needs to be sacked and not reassigned''.
Again, on the part of the NDC, they indicated that the President's action is going to legitimise the action of Bryan Acheampong and also give him the legitimate authority to deploy the thugs they’ve trained and embedded in the police service to now go and be deployed for election security.
