Badu Kobi's comments amount to gender discrimination and tribal division, should not be entertained - Christian Council

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has come out to condemned 'tribal' comments which were made by Founder of Glorious Wave Ministries, Emmanuel Badu Kobi.
The Council described Badu Kobi's comments as discriminatory.
It will be recalled that a viral video showed Prophet Badu Kobi telling his congregation that Fante women were prone to behaving foolishly in a relationship, while Ewe women were so docile their husbands turn them into ‘doormats.’
The comment that caught the attention of many was when he said Ashanti women usually come across as mean and greedy in marriages.
These comments received a lot of backlash from the public and the Christian Council has now waded in to condemn the comments.
Rev Dr. Cyril Fayose, who is the General Secretary of the Christian Council in a signed statement says Badu Kobi's statement was discriminatory.
Below is the statement
“The Christian Council of Ghana wishes to state to the general public that such comments amount to gender discrimination and tribal division and should not be entertained in the country. We, therefore, wish to condemn those statements in no uncertain terms and affirm that such statements do not represent the views of Christianity and the Church in Ghana.”
“The Council wishes to state that all stakeholders must work hard to preserve our national cohesion and identity as one people, our rich diversity should be harnessed for the development of our nation and not to be used as a tool for division. The CCG wishes to appeal to pastors in the nation to use their pulpits to unite Ghanaians and not divide us on tribal, gender or religious lines. Ghana is one united nation that should be bonded in love and peace.
“We, therefore, wish to reiterate our condemnation of the statement by Prophet Badu Kobi, including any statement that divides our nation into tribal, political, religious or gender lines.”
“The tribal and gender comments made by Emmanuel Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Church International during a church sermon in his church in which he ascribed certain negative traits to women of certain tribes in the nation are unfortunate.”