Badu Kobi's church : Graphic reporter didn't follow basic journalistic practice - PRO

The Glorious Wave International Church says the Daily Graphic Reporter did not follow basic journalistic practice by identifying herself and intentions for the visit to the church.
The reporter, went to the church on Sunday, August 4, 2019 as a follow up to a protest march in a bid to find out the church leader’s reaction to the women’s peaceful demonstration against his controversial comment about Asante, Fante and Ewe women and how they behave in marriages.
She was reportedly caught secretly filing church proceedings and was subsequently walked out of the auditorium. When they got outside, she was asked to delete the video but just when she was about to do so, their interactions attracted other members of the church and about 15 men reportedly surrounded her.
The church headed by controversial preacher Prophet Badu Kobi has denied claims by the Daily Graphic reporter Della Russell Ocloo that she was assaulted by members of the church.
The church further denied assault allegations levelled against them by the Daily Graphic reporter Della Russell Ocloo.
Speaking to Starr FM, the PRO of the Church, Wisdom Abgodza stated that the members of the church did not engage in any physical exchange with the reporter.
“We again emphasize that at no point in time did any single member of the Glorious Wave Church International ever engage in any physical exchange with Madam Russell Ocloo. In effect, she did not follow basic journalistic practice by identifying herself as present for purpose of following up on a story as was claimed.”
The church is also asking Madam Russell Ocloo to retract what they call lies as well as render an unqualified written apology for attempting to bring the name of the church to disrepute.
The Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA) has condemned the alleged assault against the Graphic reporter, Della Russell Ocloo.
Meanwhile, the Graphic Communications Group has served notice it will go every length to secure justice for its reporter.
READ ALSO :
- Badu Kobi's church : We will seek justice for our reporter- Graphic
- Photos : Asante women storm Badu Kobi's church over ethnocentric comments