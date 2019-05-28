Better working conditions : Health Ministry is frustrating negotiation efforts - MOWAG

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, MOWAG says the Health Ministry is frustrating negotiation efforts for better working conditions of its members.
The workers have given the government up to close of the day, May 28 to meet their demands or else they will lay down their tools. The group had earlier called off a similar action after the fair wages and salaries commission invited them for negotiation.
In an interview with Starr News, General Secretary of the Association, Richard Jordan said :
''We had a meeting earlier, they protested about a particular issue saying they want to go to labour department to check where things are getting to. Two (2) days later, a letter came from the Labour Department. The letter did not come from the chief labour officer, someone is telling him to take the certificate because they do not want to negotiate''.
He also stated that the membership of MOWAG is begining to have thoughts that the leadership of the group has a deal with the employers which is MInistry of health ,MOH
''We even asked that there should be a date so we could meet but they all said they were travelling abroad for a World Health organization, WHO programme and the only time they had is 29th. We keep on intending strikes and it never happens and membership is thinking leadership is having a deal with the people. We have agitated for so long and they will never listen to you''.
Mortuary workers to strike on May 2
Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, MOWAG, served notice on May 2, 2019, that they will embark on a nationwide strike on May 2, 2019.
In a letter to the National Labour Commission, NLC, the Mortuary workers said: " it is abundantly convincing, morally and legally justifiable that our employer, the Ministry of Health has no intention to address our impasse with all seriousness since it has employed a myriad of tactics including delaying antics since November 6, 2018, and not even when we had embarked upon an industrial action to urge expedition of our impasse."
"We, therefore, have no option than to once again resort to industrial nationwide strike action on Thursday 2nd May 2019 if we do not hear from them by 30th April 2019 hence this notice as in section 159 of ACT 651."
READ ALSO: NLC to hold further talks with Mortuary workers over their intended strike