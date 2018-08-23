Making reforms 6-months to election is illegality- Mac Manu

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu says making changes in the electoral calendar in six months to an election is an illegality.
According to him, the Electoral Commission (EC) has four years to make reforms, hence, there is no need in waiting until the third year to make reforms in the calendar as this can bring problems.
Citing 2016 as an example he noted "I remember very well during the 2016 elections, in August, the Electoral Commission tried to introduce changes in the date of our elections, to move it from December to November, you had four years to do this and you didn't take any day of the reform window to do this? Mac Manu quizzed.
Mr. Manu cited the AU and ECOWAS Charter on elections of which Ghana is a signatory to, which states that, there should not be any changes in six months to an election.
"We are a signatory to the Au an ECOWAS charter on elections which states that six months to an election, Ghana shouldn't ratify any law, and you want us to change the date within 2-3 months to an election? I call that an illegality," he emphasized.
He added there is the need to engage political parties at every point of the electoral cycle for the smooth running of elections.
Background on IPAC
The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) was instituted by the Electoral Commission in March 1994, to assemble representatives of the various political parties and members of the Electoral Commission on monthly basis, to build a cordial working relationship between the Electoral Commission and the political parties to discuss electoral issues.
