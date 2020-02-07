Coronavirus: Chair of Foreign Affairs Cmte. explains why gov't has not evacuated Ghanaian students in China

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Frank Annoh Dompreh has explained why the government has not yet evacuated Ghanaian students in China back to the country.
The students who are over 150 have called on the government several times to get them back to Ghana due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus but their plea has not been heard yet.
READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo's gov't has no justification to ignore Ghanaian students in China - Ablakwa
Mr Dompreh speaking on Joy FM says the government can not just bring them back home but will have to put all measures in place before that could be done.
"First of all, we need to all appreciate that all our hearts go out there to the Ghanaian students in China and we must also appreciate the fact that this is a crisis nobody thought it will get here. First all of you can't just go and airlift students without proper arrangements, there must be proper quarantine preparation done in Ghana, there should be proper communication between the two countries. We hear their cries and the information I have is there have been several meetings to get them back. This must be done with care so we the issue does not escalate".
However Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Akufo-Addo government can not continue to ignore the plea of Ghanaian students in China who want to be evacuated back to Ghana.
The students want evacuation back because they are lockdown in Wuhan, with that all shops in the city have been closed making it difficult for them to get access to their basic necessities.
READ ALSO: Evacuate us immediately , we are suffering in China - Ghanaian Students to gov't
They say the situation in Wuhan has left some of the Ghanaian students emotionally traumatized.
The death toll from the virus was at least 638 as of Thursday evening.