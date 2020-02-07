Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo's gov't has no justification to ignore Ghanaian students in China - Ablakwa

Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Akufo-Addo government can not continue to ignore the plea of Ghanaian students in China who want to be evacuated back to Ghana.
The over 150 students in Wuhan have called on the government to bring them back to Ghana due to the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The students have accused the Ghana government of not listening to their plea and Mr Ablakwa says the government needs to act fast because other countries are evacuating their nationals.
"There can be no justification for the continuous neglect of our nationals by the Akufo-Addo government, particularly when you consider the fact that other countries such as Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Libya have all evacuated their nationals and our students are seeing this. Poorer countries like Uzbekistan have all made a move and brought their nationals home."
This is the second time the Ghanaian students are calling for evacuation.
According to them, they are lockdown in Wuhan, with that all shops in the city have been closed making it difficult for them to get access to their basic necessities.
They say the situation in Wuhan has left some of the Ghanaian students emotionally traumatized.
The death toll from the virus was at least 638 as of Thursday evening.