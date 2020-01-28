Coronavirus: Health Ministry to step up public education campaign through social media

The Ministry of Health says they will step up public education campaign on the deadly coronavirus through the use of social media.
Ever since the disease broke in Wahun city of China, about 106 people have died and it seems to be spreading to other parts of the world.
Africa has recorded two cases of suspected coronavirus with Cote D'Ivoire and Kenya being the two.
The Health Ministry said they have tightened surveillance at Ghana's borders and now they will use social media as a campaign tool to educate Ghanaians on the virus.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has designated the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital as centres to manage possible cases of coronavirus in the country.
It said the move is part of Ghana’s plans to prevent and control any case that may be detected in the country and ultimately protect the Ghanaian population.
In a statement dated Monday, January 27, 2020, the Ministry said it has triggered the country’s emergency preparedness and response plan amidst the rising number of infections from the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in other countries of the world.
The Ministry said Regional Directors must designate treatment centres in their respective regions to deal with cases if they arise.
“Ridge Hospital and Tema General Hospital have been designated as initial case management centres. Regional Directors have been instructed to designate holding/treatment centres in their respective regions. We are preparing to designate more centres in the highly populated areas of Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale,” the Ministry said.
“Case Management Teams Activated- teams to manage cases at the designated national centres are receiving orientation on the management of cases,” the ministry added.