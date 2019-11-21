Driver, mate who assaulted police officer fined GHS1,800 each

Mr. Francis Buabeng, 33 the 'trotro' driver and his conductor Albert Ansah who assaulted a police officer at Weija, have been handed a GH1,800 fine each.
The Weija High Court presided over by Justice Bernard Bentsil on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, imposed a fine of 150 penalty units each on the two.
They will face a year in jail should they default.
The two pounced on Constable Julius Mawule Ekpe, who attempted arresting them. They violently resisted the arrest which generated into fisticuffs.
A police situation report had stated that on Thursday, March 14, 2019, the driver reportedly stopped in the middle of a road to wait for some passengers who were on the other side of the road at Weija.
Constable Ekpe, who was nearby, decided to intervene by arresting the two but got beaten up.
Francis Buabeng, on several occasions, has disclosed that he assaulted the officer in self-defense.
Buabeng narrating the incident said the policeman tried to forcibly take possession of the keys of his vehicle from him but he resisted.
“He got annoyed and started beating me anyhow. When my mate confronted him to stop, he turned his attention to him and started beating him, too.
That was when I got the opportunity to come out of the car to defend myself. At the time, he was wearing a helmet and so he gave me a head butt, which caused my lips to hurt and ooze with blood,” he said.