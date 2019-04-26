E/R:Girl,10, drowns in river kosiko

A 10-year-old girl has drowned in river Kosiko at Akim Awisa in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.
The deceased identified as Akosua Oforiwaa drowned on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, around 4:00 pm in the river after a heavy downpour in the area a day before.
A search by a joint team of Police and the National Disaster management organization (NADMO) on the fateful day proved futile.
However, the body of the deceased 10-year-old girl was washed ashore on Thursday morning April 25, 2019 and was retrieved by the Police and deposited at the Oda Government Hospital morgue pending an autopsy by Police.
Speaking with Starr News, the Birim South District Operations Director of NADMO Emmanuel Kumba said:
“When we went to the riverside yesterday we saw one of her sandals but a search was not successful so it was this morning we got information that the body has been washed to the river bank”.
READ ALSO: E/R: Boy drowns in an abandoned mining pit
Eastern Region: Man drowns while trying to impress ladies
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana