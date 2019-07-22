Former IGP, CID boss fail to show up in court for the 3rd time

The former Inspector General of Police David Asante-Apeatu and Director of the Criminal Investigation Department Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah were both absent from court on July 22, 2019, to respond to contempt charges against them over their refusal to comply with a bail order for Gregory Afoko.
Police refused to release Gregory Afoko, the alleged murderer of the former Upper East NPP chairman Adams Mahama despite a High Court order on March 20, 2019, directing that he should be released.
The IGP and the CID boss are being blamed for the police’s decision to set aside the court’s directive to release Gregory Afoko, causing the suspect to spend more than 120 days on remand.
Both were not present in court as well as one Chief Inspector Nkrumah, who is a police investigator handling the Gregory Afoko case.
At the previous court hearing, the Judge, Justice Jennifer Dodoo had indicated that the case could not proceed without the former IGP and the CID boss being present because the contempt relates to them.
She says they have to present before she delivers her ruling and for the third time both did not show up.
The case has however been adjourned to October 10, 2019. It is yet to be known how the case will progress now that Asante-Apeatu is no more the Inspector General of Police.
President Akufo-Addo on July 22, 2019, directed Asante-Apeatu to proceed on leave as he is due for retirement on August 14, 2019.
In a statement signed by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, today, President Akufo-Addo has directed the current IGP, David Asante Apeatu to hand over to Mr. Oppong-Boanuh with immediate effect.
David Asante-Apeatu first became IGP of the Ghana Police Service on January 25, 2017.
Before his appointment, he was the head of the General ICT Department at the Police Headquarters as well as the head of the Marine Police.
He had also served as the Director-General in charge of Research and Director-General of the Police CID.
