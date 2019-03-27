Ghana and Malta sign 5 MoU'

The government has signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Malta to govern partnerships between the two countries.
The five MoUs which was signed on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, cover the areas of medicine, bilateral air services, avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to income taxes and tourism.
The remaining pact is on the establishment of a joint commission for bilateral co-operation between the two countries.
The MoUs were signed on Tuesday when President Akufo-Addo visited Maltese capital, Valletta, where he held bilateral talks with his Maltese counterpart, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway was present when the agreement was signed.
President Akufo-Addo speaking at a luncheon held in his honour, said the agreements “will serve as a strong launch pad for more dynamic and vibrant engagements in key sectors of our respective economies”.
President Akufo-Addo said as members of the Commonwealth and the United Nations, with governance structures that included respect for human rights, the rule of law and principles of democratic accountability, Malta and Ghana must continue to co-operate effectively at the international level to create a safer and more secure world.
“For us in Ghana, we will remember your intervention that resulted in the Department of Education of the University of Malta establishing the Annual Frederick Ofosu Memorial Lectures, under your distinguished patronage, in memory of Frederick Ofosu, the Ghanaian immigrant who took his own life here in Malta.
“We will remember you with affection and wish you well in your future endeavours,” President Akufo-Addo told the Maltese President.
