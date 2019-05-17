Ghana Card will replace passport - NIA

Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority, NIA Prof Kenneth Attafuah says the Ghana Card will replace the Ghanaian passport if the country successfully signs onto a pending protocol agreement with the European Union (EU).
According to him, when the protocol agreement is signed holders of Ghana Card will be able to travel to EU countries using only the new ID cards.
Speaking on Starr FM he said, “This instant card we are issuing is the first of its kind in any part of the world. You get a passport on it that can make you travel anywhere in West Africa. And when Ghana signs the protocol with the EU, you will be able to travel with the Ghana Card anywhere in Europe."
NIA has been my worst job
Professor Ken Attafuah who is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has labelled his current job as his worst ever.
Mr Attafuah says his current job comes with unfair attacks aside creating enemies for him.
"In fact, it is my worst job. It’s not just the insults or attacks or the pressure that comes with it but everything with it. All I have always tried to do is to serve my nation with the best that I have in me but you can’t get all to appreciate it from that point of view,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
He, however, noted that he will do everything possible to ensure the success of the job. He revealed the President keen on seeing the success of the registration exercise and keeps regular eye on their operations.
” I can tell you that the President is very interested in what we are doing, it is a key deliverable to him and we are always having meetings over it. I met him last week and I have met him this week over it. He wants to know what is happening, what challenges we are facing and why the Ghanaian people are stressing”.
Ghana Card Registration
Registration of Ghanaians for the Ghana card is currently ongoing. To be eligible to register, a person must present their passport or birth certificate as a means of identification.
Otherwise, they are to present two witnesses who have been issued with a Ghana card to vouch for them.
