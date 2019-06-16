I am sorry, frustration got me - Man who attempted suicide in Parliament

The 35-year-old man, identified as Kojo Mensah who attempted suicide in Parliament last Thursday has apologized for his actions.
Mr Mensah on GhOne TV apologized to President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians.
He said: “I want to apologise to, particularly my MP; I’m sorry for everything that I did, I did it out of frustration”.
“I want to apologise to the members of parliament, the speaker and the President of the Republic of Ghana and [all] Ghanaians”, he added, explaining: “I’m really sorry for what happened because what led me to [attempt suicide in parliament] was … frustration. I couldn’t hold it anymore. I wanted my government to help me and everything I tried failed”.
Mr Mensah was arrested by parliament’s Protection Unit as he tried jumping from the public gallery down into the chamber during that day’s sitting.
He was in an NPP-branded t-shirt bearing the image of Kwesimintsim MP Joe Mensah.
Following the suicide attempt, Parliament has intensified security around and within its chamber.
Extra Police officers and officials of the National Security were deployed to the Law making House on Friday to conduct extra checks on all persons who tried to access the building.
A release by Acting Director of Public Affairs at Parliament House, Kate Addo stated that Parliament will ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future.